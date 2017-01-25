A-STATE ANNOUNCES 2016 FALL CHANCELLOR’S, DEAN’S LISTS

By

Members of the Chancellor’s and Dean’s Lists for fall 2016 at Arkansas State University have been announced. Combined, the group numbers 2,250 students.

The two lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade point averages while enrolled in 12 or more credit hours of study.

The Chancellor’s List (designated as CL) includes students who earned a grade point average of 3.80 to 4.0 for fall classes. The Dean’s List (DL) includes students with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.79.

Students from 29 states and 14 countries are listed below alphabetically by state, county, hometown, student’s name and list.

Here is a list of our local students. If you would like to see the entire list from around the county you can visit their website at

http://www.astate.edu/…/a-state-announces-2016-fall-chancel…

Van Buren, Bee Branch, Benjamin Bush, CL

Van Buren, Clinton, Sarah Ward, CL

Van Buren, Fairfield Bay, Bethany Powell, DL

Van Buren, Shirley, Courtney Bradford, CL

Van Buren, Shirley, Dalton Smith, CL

Van Buren, Twin Groves, Darius Young, CL