A Year Full of Promise

“2016 was a year of tremendous growth, and it would not have been possible without the actions of those whom I am fortunate enough to call my neighbors. We’ve added new shops, restaurants, recreation facilities, and housing – further enhancing the Bay as a wonderful place to play and live. To each of you, I offer a heartfelt thank you. Let’s make 2017 our best year yet. Happy New Year!”
Rocky Nickles, General Manager
Fairfield Bay Community Club
2016
Growth & Expansion
• New Fairfield Bay Foundation developed to build a civic endowment, a permanent source of charitable support for Fairfield Bay
• NEW Rambling Cove Fun Park – Playground, Pavilion with picnic tables, half court basketball
• 24 new boat slips and 46 new parking spots plus 2 new pontoon boats, 2 new ski boats and 1 new jet ski to the fleet
• 100+ New Flags fly proudly on holidays and special occasions along Roller Coaster Hill, Marina & FFB veteran memorial
• Osage Point Town Homes ground breaking and roadbed completion. Fairfield Bay’s largest new home investment in 25 years.
• Hotel feasibility study completed
Awards & Accolades
• Celebrated FFB’s 50th Anniversary
• Fairfield Bay won coveted Henry Award for Tourism excellence
• Fairfield Bay Recycling Center awarded “City of Distinction” for Green Initiative
• Arkansas Volunteer “Community of the Year”
2017
Services & Safety
• Add 1 new pickup and 1 new larger flatbed truck to the fleet
• Replace police car and add a new ambulance
• Install solar-powered compactor recycling bins at Woodland Mead Park (Grant secured)
• Resurface Lost Creek Parkway (Grant request)
• Remodel the front entrance
Recreation & Events
• New 10% discount on purchases at a Club property for Community Club members
• Increase Recreational programming
• Add one new trail, clearly mark existing trails and ensure all are cleared and passable
• Repurpose the dining space at Cool Pool Cafe into a souvenir shop/pool check in/arcade
• Add 2 double decker pontoon boats, 2 larger wave runners, 24 boat slips at the marina
Into the Future
• Imagine FFB 2035 team working on formation of a Government Affairs Committee and coordinated long-term strategic plan
Comments
My fondest memory of FFB was visiting my parents and enjoying the shopping at the shopping area close to the Convention Center. The grocery store had anything you might need and a great bakery. There was a nice variety store to enjoy and a dress shop with unique fashions. I also remember a small bowling alley. I visited that area recently and was so disappointed to see that it was grown up with weeds and hardly any shops. Do you have any plans to improve or revitalize that area? It’s really an eyesore! There is still potential for that area.