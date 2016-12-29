A Year Full of Promise

By

“2016 was a year of tremendous growth, and it would not have been possible without the actions of those whom I am fortunate enough to call my neighbors. We’ve added new shops, restaurants, recreation facilities, and housing – further enhancing the Bay as a wonderful place to play and live. To each of you, I offer a heartfelt thank you. Let’s make 2017 our best year yet. Happy New Year!”

Rocky Nickles, General Manager

Fairfield Bay Community Club

2016

Growth & Expansion

• New Fairfield Bay Foundation developed to build a civic endowment, a permanent source of charitable support for Fairfield Bay

• NEW Rambling Cove Fun Park – Playground, Pavilion with picnic tables, half court basketball

• 24 new boat slips and 46 new parking spots plus 2 new pontoon boats, 2 new ski boats and 1 new jet ski to the fleet

• 100+ New Flags fly proudly on holidays and special occasions along Roller Coaster Hill, Marina & FFB veteran memorial

• Osage Point Town Homes ground breaking and roadbed completion. Fairfield Bay’s largest new home investment in 25 years.

• Hotel feasibility study completed

Awards & Accolades

• Celebrated FFB’s 50th Anniversary

• Fairfield Bay won coveted Henry Award for Tourism excellence

• Fairfield Bay Recycling Center awarded “City of Distinction” for Green Initiative

• Arkansas Volunteer “Community of the Year”

2017

Services & Safety

• Add 1 new pickup and 1 new larger flatbed truck to the fleet

• Replace police car and add a new ambulance

• Install solar-powered compactor recycling bins at Woodland Mead Park (Grant secured)

• Resurface Lost Creek Parkway (Grant request)

• Remodel the front entrance

Recreation & Events

• New 10% discount on purchases at a Club property for Community Club members

• Increase Recreational programming

• Add one new trail, clearly mark existing trails and ensure all are cleared and passable

• Repurpose the dining space at Cool Pool Cafe into a souvenir shop/pool check in/arcade

• Add 2 double decker pontoon boats, 2 larger wave runners, 24 boat slips at the marina

Into the Future

• Imagine FFB 2035 team working on formation of a Government Affairs Committee and coordinated long-term strategic plan