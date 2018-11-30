2018 Award Winning Year for Fairfield Bay

2018 has proven to be an outstanding year for Fairfield Bay! The Ozark mountain community has recently been awarded two Trendsetter City Awards, capping off a year full of awards and recognitions of which all can be proud!

“Being recognized in so many ways is really overwhelming,” says Paul Wellenberger, Mayor of Fairfield Bay. “We are so proud of our city and are excited that others in the state can see what we’ve known for some time – that this is the place to be! We have so much to offer, and would love for everyone to come visit and see it for themselves.”

A Trendsetting Community!

Fairfield Bay has always been a trendsetter when it comes to small town life in the Ozarks. And now, we have been awarded not just one, but TWO Trendsetter City Awards in 2018.

#1 Best Department of Public Safety

We are especially proud of all our paid and volunteer employees who work to ensure Fairfield Bay remains one of the safest cities in Arkansas (an award given just last year!). To be awarded in this category proves that our residents’ safety is a priority, and something we don’t take lightly.

#1 Best Tourism and Culture

With beautiful Greers Ferry Lake in our backyard, award winning golf courses, miles of mountain trails, and family friendly events celebrated all year long, an award for Best Tourism and Culture seems fitting. The Bay celebrates each year with 10 signature festivals, and is becoming a top family recreation destination in Arkansas.

2018 Star of the Southwest Award

In early October, the White River Planning and Development District and the City of Fairfield Bay were recognized with a 2018 Star of the Southwest Award during the Southwest Region Economic Development Association’s Conference. The Bay earned this award by receiving a grant from EDA to renovate the local conference center into a new state-of-the-art conference destination. Home to the North Central Arkansas Art Gallery and Our Towne Productions, the Conference Center is ideal for conventions, retreats, weddings, and so much more. In addition, the construction of the new Cobblestone Inn and Suites facility, located directly adjacent to the Conference Center, makes Fairfield Bay one of the most sought-after venues in the state of Arkansas.

2018 Arkansas Volunteer Community of the Year

Only one of 4 communities in the state, Fairfield Bay has received the honor of being selected as an Arkansas Volunteer Community of the year by the Arkansas Department of Human Services

Arkansas’ First Monarch City

In September, Fairfield Bay was named as Arkansas’ first Monarch City. Known for the beautiful parks and public spaces, Fairfield Bay is thrilled to be included in this nationwide effort to boost the numbers of monarch butterflies by creating nurturing spaces for these beauties to land and enjoy as they migrate along their paths north and south.

Individual Awards

We couldn’t be more proud of two of our citizens, each working to ensure our visitors and citizens enjoy a safe and family friendly environment.

Officer of the Year for Northwest Arkansas Region

In October, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge presented Fairfield Bay Police Officer Lyle Futz the award for Officer of the Year for Northwest Arkansas Region. awarded the Officer of the Year for Van Buren County Officer Futz works tirelessly for the safety of all the Bay’s residents.

Arkansas APCO/NENA Supervisor of the Year

Judy Wells, Fairfield Bay’s local 911 Supervisor, was awarded the Arkansas APCO/NENA Supervisor of the Year. Public Safety is a priority in Fairfield Bay, and Ms. Wells takes great pride in maintaining a high standard of excellence for all in her department.

Master Gardener of the Year, Maud Huber

Rookie of the Year, Jill Bailey

Spend just a little bit of time in our city and one would see all the work our Master Gardeners do to keep us fresh and filled with beauty. From Ed Lemon Park to in front of the Conference & Visitors Center are just a couple of places to marvel at their work. Master Gardener of the Year, Maud Huber has a rich history in teaching locals and festival attendees her knowledge of nature’s beauty making it a natural place for Rookie of the Year, Jill Bailey to learn about her new craft.

Fairfield Bay continues to be the ideal place to work, play and live. We strive to maintain the safest, most ideal destination for families to enjoy the beauty of the Ozarks of North Central Arkansas and are eager to see what 2019 brings.