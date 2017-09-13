4-H Poultry Chain Auction at the VBC Fair

The month of September in Van Buren County always brings one of the most anticipated events of the year, especially for the county’s 4-H youth.

The Van Buren County Fair and Livestock Show starts, and for the 4-H youth, this is the beginning of the final leg of the year long journey where they can exhibit all their hard work and effort they have put into the projects they have chosen. One such project that will be on display is the “Poultry Chain Project.” The Poultry Chain Project is designed to expose youth to the adventure of rearing one-day old egg laying type chicks(commercial layer type) from commercial clean stock.

This year, the 4-Hers are raising “Hyline Browns.” These are brown egg layers. The chicks are now 20-22 weeks old. Each of the 4-Hers enrolled in this project will pick their three best birds as their pen to enter into the fair.

These pens will be judged Friday, September 22 around 3:30 p.m. when the judge will pick the Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion pen of pullets. The pens of three pullets will be offered for auction at the “Poultry Chain Auction” held at the Poultry and Rabbit Barn on the Van Buren County Fairgrounds following the Junior Livestock Premium Auction on Saturday, September 23.

The Premium Sale Auction will start at 10 a.m. with the Poultry Chain Auction starting approximately at 12 p.m. If you are in need of quality laying pullets and brown egg layers to boot, we invite you to come and join in the fun of bidding for your pen(s) of “Poultry Chain” pullets. Remember to bring cage(s) to take your prize home, and have the satisfaction of knowing you are helping the 4-H youth of Van Buren County to learn valuable life lessons. The funds raised in the Poultry Chain auction go back to assist in buying chickens for the Poultry Chain Project.

If you would like more information about 4-H in Van Buren County, please contact the Van Buren County Extension Office at 745-7117.