3D Printing Now at VBC Library

In the past, libraries have often been stereotyped as being quiet buildings full of books, shushing librarians, and antiquated technology. If this is what you think of when libraries come to mind, think again. The Van Buren County Public Library is a vibrant epicenter of information for the county, with a collection that spans books, videos, audiobooks, and some of the latest trends in developing technology. A media room, Smart Board, patron Macbooks, and a 3D printer are available today at our new 11, 000 square foot facility located at 289 Factory Road in Clinton.

The main mission of public libraries is to provide its patrons with access to information and an environment of continuous education. The VBC Library is exploring many different types of new technologies in their ongoing quest to connect the public with new avenues of information. One of those avenues is the 3D printer.

3D printers come in two basic varieties. The first type, subtractive printing, works by cutting material with a laser or other tool. Others, such as the one at the VBC Library, are additive printers. These machines create objects by laying down successive layers of heated material. While plastic is most commonly used, these printers utilize a wide variety of filaments, ranging from sugar, chocolate, and other edible substances to the more sturdy (and less appetizing) ones like metal and concrete.

The applications of additive manufacturing are seemingly endless. In addition to crafting and artwork, 3D printers are being used to machine everything from vehicle components and tools for the International Space Station to wearables like clothing and shoes. As impressive as these uses are, they pale in comparison to this technology’s potential in the medical field, both in revolutionizing current methods and future possibilities.

One of these revolutionary uses can be seen in the reengineering of standard medical practices. Normally made with bandages and plaster, limb casts can now be 3D printed in plastic. These new styles of casts can be washed and contain holes to provide breathability. Prosthetics are also being printed, often for a fraction of the time and cost of traditional manufacturing. The library’s working prosthetic hand printed in just ten hours.

Even more exciting medical applications for 3D printing are being put into practice. Doctors in Minneapolis printed a replica of a patient’s heart in order to test different replacement valves after determining that exploratory open-heart surgery was too risky. In another case, Brazilian doctors printed a blind mother’s ultrasound so that she could “see” her child in utero. Other medical advances are still on the horizon. Scientists are currently exploring methods of producing synthetic tissue and bone, though the printing of working organs may be years away.

3D printing is still a developing technology, yet even at this stage it is poised to change the way we live. Imagine simply downloading files to print custom toys or a new tool instead of going to the store. Replacement parts could be printed for items that would otherwise be thrown away. Technologies that have yet to be imagined could be tested on rapidly printed models. For all of this potential, you may think that one would to visit a university, tech business, or even a larger city to experience 3D printing, but it isn’t necessary. Just visit the VBC library.

And, yes, we still have books.

The Van Buren County Public Library 3D printer service is available for patrons and is on display for students Mondays 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and adults on Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Some restrictions and costs apply. Come see what we can print for you!