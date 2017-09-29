NEW Outdoor Adventure in the Bay

Get Out and Ride the Bay!

NEW ATV/UTV trails

Calling all ATV/UTV Riders! Are you looking for a place that has challenging trails, beautiful scenery, and is fun for the whole family? Look no further than Fairfield Bay. With over 90 miles of trails, we are the ultimate destination for your ATV weekend. From trails with skill levels ranging from easy to advance, you’re sure to find the trail that is just right for you.

“These trails are the best around, hands-down,” says Jack Weeks, a Fairfield Bay resident and UTV enthusiast. “We’ve been blessed to live in a beautiful, wooded corner of the Ozarks that I can enjoy while still letting my thrill-seeking, adventure loving side enjoy the Bay.”

As you fly through the woods, you can’t help but feel the rush of adrenaline as you traverse streambeds, rocks, and woods. You’ll feel like you’re way out in the woods, when you may be only yards from a paved road. With excellent signage and both digital and printed maps, you’ll be exploring Fairfield Bay like you never have before. Download your maps by visiting our website at http://visitfairfieldbay.com/utv

Come enjoy the Bay and take a walk (or a ride!) on the wild side!