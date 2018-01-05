Lake Area Weekly

2018 A Year of Promise

Fairfield Bay is flourishing, and it’s due in large part to our amazing, engaged community. Proud of their home and sharing in the success. Together we accomplished a great deal in 2017, but just look what we can do together in 2018. Good things to come.

“2017 was a year of tremendous growth with new shops, restaurants, recreation facilities and housing – continuing to enhance the Bay as a wonderful place to play and live.”  – Rocky Nickles, General Manager

“Together, we have built the foundation for a prosperous tomorrow. Our future has never been brighter!” Paul Wellenberger, Mayor

2017 Highlights

Growth & Expansion

  • Most new home starts in 17 years
  • Osage Point’s first luxury townhomes built, with development’s entrance, road and sewer completed
  • UBER taxi service available
  • Accomplished $275K of street resurfacing and parking lot improvements – 40 miles resurfaced in last 3 years
  • Strengthened ‘We Love FFB’ adopt-a-street program
  • Popular souvenir shop opened
  • Hand-painted pet fire hydrants by local artists add fun and color, and support local human society
  • Began mobile park clean up
  • Improved common property with new paint, signage and enhanced landscaping

 Services & Safety

  • Initiated a 10% discount program in all Club-owned operations to eligible members
  • Fairfield Bay is now certified to conduct Emergency Medical Technician training
  • New service vehicles: 3 new fire department pumper trucks, 2 new police cars, 1 new ambulance, 1 new animal control van, 1 new utility pickup and 1 new large flatbed truck for utilities
  • Kept FFB animal shelter open by transitioning operations to city
  • Improved ISO fire rating from a 6 to a 5, creating lower homeowner premiums
  • Emphasized community policing: bicycle safety, school back packs, holiday meals

 Recreation & Events

  • New water crafts to rental fleet: 2 double decker pontoons, 1 Jet Ski

and 1 Craig Cat

  • Opened 90 miles of trails for ATV/UTV riding with locations around the Bay
  • Created and opened pickle ball and volleyball courts, and horseshoe pits at the Tennis Recreation Center
  • Opened an 18 hole Foot Golf Course at the Indian Hills Golf Course
  • Began a multi-year project to replace/repairthe golf course cart paths

2018 What’s in Store

Lodging & Housing

  • Build and open new 63-room hotel
  • New ‘Tiny Home’ development

 Services & Safety 

  • New computers for the library
  • Two new pickups for Utilities: a track hoe for sewer and road work, a tractor with side arm bush hog for roadway cleanup and a crack sealer/oiler for road work

 Recreation & Events

  • New sidewalks to complete 5K route
  • Paint all swimming pools
  • Host a multi-state tennis tournament in June
  • Improve Indian Rock Cave and trail system
  • Develop new golf course cart paths
  • Create and open 2 park/picnic areas on the ATV/UTV trails
  • Two new annual events: Fun in the Sun (May) and Laker Luau (August)

 

 

 

