2018 A Year of Promise

Fairfield Bay is flourishing, and it’s due in large part to our amazing, engaged community. Proud of their home and sharing in the success. Together we accomplished a great deal in 2017, but just look what we can do together in 2018. Good things to come.
“2017 was a year of tremendous growth with new shops, restaurants, recreation facilities and housing – continuing to enhance the Bay as a wonderful place to play and live.” – Rocky Nickles, General Manager
“Together, we have built the foundation for a prosperous tomorrow. Our future has never been brighter!” – Paul Wellenberger, Mayor
2017 Highlights
Growth & Expansion
- Most new home starts in 17 years
- Osage Point’s first luxury townhomes built, with development’s entrance, road and sewer completed
- UBER taxi service available
- Accomplished $275K of street resurfacing and parking lot improvements – 40 miles resurfaced in last 3 years
- Strengthened ‘We Love FFB’ adopt-a-street program
- Popular souvenir shop opened
- Hand-painted pet fire hydrants by local artists add fun and color, and support local human society
- Began mobile park clean up
- Improved common property with new paint, signage and enhanced landscaping
Services & Safety
- Initiated a 10% discount program in all Club-owned operations to eligible members
- Fairfield Bay is now certified to conduct Emergency Medical Technician training
- New service vehicles: 3 new fire department pumper trucks, 2 new police cars, 1 new ambulance, 1 new animal control van, 1 new utility pickup and 1 new large flatbed truck for utilities
- Kept FFB animal shelter open by transitioning operations to city
- Improved ISO fire rating from a 6 to a 5, creating lower homeowner premiums
- Emphasized community policing: bicycle safety, school back packs, holiday meals
Recreation & Events
- New water crafts to rental fleet: 2 double decker pontoons, 1 Jet Ski
and 1 Craig Cat
- Opened 90 miles of trails for ATV/UTV riding with locations around the Bay
- Created and opened pickle ball and volleyball courts, and horseshoe pits at the Tennis Recreation Center
- Opened an 18 hole Foot Golf Course at the Indian Hills Golf Course
- Began a multi-year project to replace/repairthe golf course cart paths
2018 What’s in Store
Lodging & Housing
- Build and open new 63-room hotel
- New ‘Tiny Home’ development
Services & Safety
- New computers for the library
- Two new pickups for Utilities: a track hoe for sewer and road work, a tractor with side arm bush hog for roadway cleanup and a crack sealer/oiler for road work
Recreation & Events
- New sidewalks to complete 5K route
- Paint all swimming pools
- Host a multi-state tennis tournament in June
- Improve Indian Rock Cave and trail system
- Develop new golf course cart paths
- Create and open 2 park/picnic areas on the ATV/UTV trails
- Two new annual events: Fun in the Sun (May) and Laker Luau (August)