2018 A Year of Promise

Fairfield Bay is flourishing, and it’s due in large part to our amazing, engaged community. Proud of their home and sharing in the success. Together we accomplished a great deal in 2017, but just look what we can do together in 2018. Good things to come.

“2017 was a year of tremendous growth with new shops, restaurants, recreation facilities and housing – continuing to enhance the Bay as a wonderful place to play and live.” – Rocky Nickles, General Manager

“Together, we have built the foundation for a prosperous tomorrow. Our future has never been brighter!” – Paul Wellenberger, Mayor

2017 Highlights

Growth & Expansion

Most new home starts in 17 years

Osage Point’s first luxury townhomes built, with development’s entrance, road and sewer completed

UBER taxi service available

Accomplished $275K of street resurfacing and parking lot improvements – 40 miles resurfaced in last 3 years

Strengthened ‘We Love FFB’ adopt-a-street program

Popular souvenir shop opened

Hand-painted pet fire hydrants by local artists add fun and color, and support local human society

Began mobile park clean up

Improved common property with new paint, signage and enhanced landscaping

Services & Safety

Initiated a 10% discount program in all Club-owned operations to eligible members

Fairfield Bay is now certified to conduct Emergency Medical Technician training

New service vehicles: 3 new fire department pumper trucks, 2 new police cars, 1 new ambulance, 1 new animal control van, 1 new utility pickup and 1 new large flatbed truck for utilities

Kept FFB animal shelter open by transitioning operations to city

Improved ISO fire rating from a 6 to a 5, creating lower homeowner premiums

Emphasized community policing: bicycle safety, school back packs, holiday meals

Recreation & Events

New water crafts to rental fleet: 2 double decker pontoons, 1 Jet Ski

and 1 Craig Cat

Opened 90 miles of trails for ATV/UTV riding with locations around the Bay

Created and opened pickle ball and volleyball courts, and horseshoe pits at the Tennis Recreation Center

Opened an 18 hole Foot Golf Course at the Indian Hills Golf Course

Began a multi-year project to replace/repairthe golf course cart paths

2018 What’s in Store

Lodging & Housing

Build and open new 63-room hotel

New ‘Tiny Home’ development

Services & Safety

New computers for the library

Two new pickups for Utilities: a track hoe for sewer and road work, a tractor with side arm bush hog for roadway cleanup and a crack sealer/oiler for road work

Recreation & Events