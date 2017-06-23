2017 Yacht Club Membership Cards

By

We are currently in the process of completing the list of retailers giving discounts to Yacht Club members. The cards should be finished next week and we are making them digital so you can carry them with you on your phone. The cards will be sent to your email address that you provided on your application. If you want us to send to a different email please let us know. For those who wish to have a physical card please lets us know so we can have them made for you.

Please send your request for a hard copy or a different email account to Dan at [email protected] or Richard at [email protected]

Don’t forget the upcoming event on July 22nd for a Photo Scavenger Hunt leaving the Fairfield Bay Marina at 2 p.m until 5 p.m. We will tally up the winners and then enjoy a meal. The meat dish will be supplied by the Yacht Club and a dish to pass from the members.

If you wish to become a Yacht Club member you can download the membership form on the Yacht Club fa=cebook page under photos or the yacht Club website under resources. www.fairfieldbayyachtclub.com