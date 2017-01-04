2017 14th Annual Chunky Dunk Plunge

By

The 14th Annual Chunky Dunk took place on New Year’s Day at the Fairfield Bay Marina. Mother nature was kind to 23 brave souls takng the plunge with an air temperature of 46 degrees and the water temperature of 46 degrees . The Fairfield Bay EMS was there as a precautionary measure. Many spectators came out to view the annual event. After the plunge, everyone was invited to the VFW to participate in some homemade chili and all the fixins. The people who participated included; Slo Poke, Jackie Bentley, Glenda Marshall, Patti Leitner, Ernestrine Gandesbury, Connie Beaumont, Gesine LaDage, Tom Tangen, Catherine Tangen, Perry Tangen, Dan Feuer, Rocky Nickles, Don Bailey, Danielle Avrett, Cooper McMahan, Jill Bailey, Tom Welch, Linda Pratt, Annabelle Perkins, Eleanor Hilsenrath, Randall Algee, Gary Guess and Ron McDougal, aka Santa Claus. Photos courtesy of Jeff Beer